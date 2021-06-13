Synovus Financial Corp Sells 1,026 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Synovus Financial Corp lowered its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,026 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC increased its position in Xcel Energy by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 19,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in Xcel Energy by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in Xcel Energy by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 6,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Xcel Energy by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 5,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its position in Xcel Energy by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 5,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 75.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

XEL stock opened at $69.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.28. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.23 and a 1 year high of $76.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.35.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 12.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.4575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.59%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays increased their target price on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Xcel Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.43.

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $107,565.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,417,057.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.22, for a total value of $842,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,390 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,465.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 150,204 shares of company stock worth $10,746,275. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.