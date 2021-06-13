Synovus Financial Corp Purchases 80 Shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,060 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in LHC Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,828,526 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $923,261,000 after buying an additional 101,511 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 849.3% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 756,349 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $144,622,000 after purchasing an additional 676,672 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 732,944 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $140,146,000 after purchasing an additional 87,325 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 524,886 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $100,364,000 after purchasing an additional 75,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 518,935 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $99,226,000 after purchasing an additional 222,709 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.11.

In other LHC Group news, Director Ronald T. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.62, for a total transaction of $1,008,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,242,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

LHCG opened at $204.25 on Friday. LHC Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.01 and a fifty-two week high of $236.81. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.37.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.14. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $524.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.92 million. As a group, analysts expect that LHC Group, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

