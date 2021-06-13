Synovus Financial Corp Makes New Investment in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,854 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after buying an additional 25,318 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,261,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Veracyte by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 96,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,747,000 after purchasing an additional 17,501 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Veracyte by 16.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 149,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,014,000 after purchasing an additional 20,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000.

Get Veracyte alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Veracyte from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Veracyte from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $84.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

NASDAQ:VCYT opened at $36.14 on Friday. Veracyte, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.69 and a 12 month high of $86.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.85 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.65.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 52.87% and a negative return on equity of 5.91%. The company had revenue of $36.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.52 million. Analysts expect that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 9,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total value of $314,475.03. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,218 shares in the company, valued at $1,981,459.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jens Holstein acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.19 per share, for a total transaction of $70,380.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,380. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Veracyte Profile

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test that informs next steps for patients with early-stage breast cancer, as well as provides cancer subtype classification information.

Further Reading: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT).

Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.