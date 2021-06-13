Synovus Financial Corp Invests $330,000 in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX)

Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWX. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 1,746.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 1,980.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF stock opened at $67.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.38. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.32 and a fifty-two week high of $68.42.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

