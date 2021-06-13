Synovus Financial Corp Has $363,000 Stock Position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 21.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,369 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 241.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its position in Acadia Healthcare by 66,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

NASDAQ ACHC opened at $67.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.48. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.63 and a 12 month high of $67.99. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 10.82% and a negative net margin of 26.00%. The company had revenue of $551.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.76 million. On average, analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

ACHC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Acadia Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.27.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

Featured Article: retirement calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.