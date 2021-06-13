Synovus Financial Corp Acquires Shares of 1,875 AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 86.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 126.2% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABC opened at $119.84 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.62 billion, a PE ratio of -6.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.54. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1 year low of $92.00 and a 1 year high of $125.86.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $49.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.06 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a positive return on equity of 277.60% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.28%.

Separately, Barclays upped their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.50.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 33,697 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total transaction of $3,797,988.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 216,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,426,962.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 20,913 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.65, for a total value of $2,460,414.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,704,617.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,269 shares of company stock worth $14,221,290 in the last three months. 28.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

