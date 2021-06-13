Swiss National Bank Raises Stock Position in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.11% of Cohen & Steers worth $3,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 1.9% during the first quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,018 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,091 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. 46.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CNS shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Cohen & Steers from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Sidoti raised shares of Cohen & Steers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

NYSE CNS opened at $74.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.64, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.34. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.03 and a 1 year high of $78.82.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $125.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.48 million. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 66.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cohen & Steers, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.04%.

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

