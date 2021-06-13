Swiss National Bank Raises Stake in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) by 1.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 274,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics were worth $3,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SGMO. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,847,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 171.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SGMO. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.29.

In related news, EVP Gary Loeb sold 17,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total value of $230,090.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sangamo Therapeutics stock opened at $11.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.36 and a beta of 1.74. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $8.51 and a one year high of $19.43.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $26.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.82% and a negative net margin of 94.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 100.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company offers zinc finger protein (ZFP), a technology platform for making zinc finger nucleases, which are proteins used in modifying DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors proteins used in increasing or decreasing gene expression.

