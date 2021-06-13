Swiss National Bank Purchases 800 Shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.17% of Axsome Therapeutics worth $3,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 2.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 7.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 640,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,259,000 after acquiring an additional 42,587 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $527,000. Institutional investors own 60.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AXSM. Mizuho decreased their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company.

BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Axsome Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.86.

In related news, Director Mark Coleman purchased 500 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.15 per share, for a total transaction of $29,075.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 26.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AXSM opened at $66.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.61, a current ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.67. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.05 and a 1 year high of $90.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.96 and a beta of 2.53.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.05. Analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.74 EPS for the current year.

Axsome Therapeutics Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05 for the treatment major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

