Swiss National Bank Buys 3,232 Shares of Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 402,172 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 3,232 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.18% of Euronav worth $3,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Euronav by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 14,440 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Euronav during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,008,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Euronav during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Euronav during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in shares of Euronav by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 71,450 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 10,214 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Euronav alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EURN shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on Euronav in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. ING Group cut Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Oddo Bhf lowered Euronav from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of Euronav stock opened at $9.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.08. Euronav NV has a 52-week low of $7.20 and a 52-week high of $10.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The shipping company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35). Euronav had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 19.21%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Euronav NV will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Euronav’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.56%.

About Euronav

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 1, 2021, it owned and operated a fleet of 77 vessels, including 10 chartered-in vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 19.5 million deadweight tons consisting of 45 very large crude carriers, two V-plus, 28 Suezmax vessels, and two floating, storage, and offloading vessels.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Euronav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.