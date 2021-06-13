Swiss National Bank Boosts Holdings in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Ichor were worth $3,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Ichor by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Ichor during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ichor by 557.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 150,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,542,000 after buying an additional 127,737 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ichor during the fourth quarter worth about $355,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ichor by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,716,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,047,000 after buying an additional 355,348 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

ICHR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Ichor from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Ichor from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Ichor from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Ichor from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICHR opened at $55.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16 and a beta of 2.31. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $19.88 and a 12-month high of $63.42.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Ichor had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 18.52%. The firm had revenue of $265.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total transaction of $90,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 54,595 shares in the company, valued at $3,281,159.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 65,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total transaction of $3,683,598.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 165,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,249,962.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,460 shares of company stock valued at $4,661,424. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

