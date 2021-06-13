Swerve (SWRV) Price Hits $0.85 on Exchanges

Swerve (CURRENCY:SWRV) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 13th. Swerve has a total market capitalization of $10.91 million and approximately $3.26 million worth of Swerve was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swerve coin can currently be purchased for about $0.85 or 0.00002262 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Swerve has traded 21.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00059394 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003691 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.31 or 0.00022234 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $298.19 or 0.00797362 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,049.80 or 0.08155129 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.79 or 0.00085006 BTC.

About Swerve

Swerve (SWRV) is a coin. It was first traded on September 4th, 2020. Swerve’s total supply is 14,867,878 coins and its circulating supply is 12,903,555 coins. Swerve’s official Twitter account is @SwerveFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Swerve is swerve.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “SWERVE FINANCE is described to be a fork of Curve, owned 100% by the community. It is claimed that there's no fake-out deployment, no questionable pre-mining, no founder controlling majority of the governance vote, no suspect team proposals, no 30% allocation to 'shareholders', no team allocation, no decades-long distribution. It's a simple 33,000,000 supply owned entirely by holders, the community of liquidity providers and users. If holders provide liquidity to Swerve, they get ySWRV tokens which can be staked in the Swerve DAO to earn $SWRV. To kickstart the protocol and encourage users to try out Swerve, the first two weeks will have a larger distribution of $SWRV awarded. “

Buying and Selling Swerve

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swerve directly using U.S. dollars.

