SureRemit Price Hits $0.0067 on Major Exchanges (RMT)

SureRemit (CURRENCY:RMT) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 13th. In the last week, SureRemit has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar. One SureRemit coin can currently be bought for $0.0067 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. SureRemit has a market capitalization of $3.35 million and $27,526.00 worth of SureRemit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002681 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002301 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.18 or 0.00056721 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.15 or 0.00169133 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.75 or 0.00192169 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $433.22 or 0.01160240 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,429.00 or 1.00240835 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About SureRemit

SureRemit launched on June 5th, 2018. SureRemit’s total supply is 744,298,152 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The official website for SureRemit is sureremit.co . The Reddit community for SureRemit is /r/sureremit . SureRemit’s official Twitter account is @sureremit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SureRemit is medium.com/sureremit

According to CryptoCompare, “SureRemit is leveraging blockchain technology to provide a cryptocurrency-based global ecosystem for merchants. The primal objective of the ecosystem is to provide a fully transparent, instant, and secure way of payment to connect senders of value across the world directly to the merchants that provide the goods and services needed by recipients back home. Remit Coin will be the fuel of the ecosystem, meaning that it serves as a medium of exchange on the SureRemit platform “

Buying and Selling SureRemit

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SureRemit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SureRemit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SureRemit using one of the exchanges listed above.

