Suntory Beverage & Food (OTCMKTS:STBFY) Stock Rating Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

Suntory Beverage & Food (OTCMKTS:STBFY) was upgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of STBFY stock opened at $19.43 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.03. Suntory Beverage & Food has a 52 week low of $16.42 and a 52 week high of $21.06.

About Suntory Beverage & Food

Suntory Beverage & Food Limited, a soft drink company, manufactures and sells beverages and foods in Japan, Europe, rest of Asia, Oceania, and the Americas. The company offers mineral water, ready-to-drink (RTD) coffee, RTD tea, carbonated beverages, functional drinks, fruit juices, and processed food.

