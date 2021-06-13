Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC) Short Interest Up 100.0% in May

Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the May 13th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of MSC stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.69. 1,010 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 656. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 4.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.09. Studio City International has a 52-week low of $10.20 and a 52-week high of $27.00.

Get Studio City International alerts:

Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.28).

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Studio City International stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Studio City International worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Studio City International Company Profile

Studio City International Holdings Limited operates a gaming, retail, and entertainment resort in Cotai, Macau. The company operates Studio City Casino with 250 mass market gaming tables; approximately 947 gaming machines; and 45 VIP rolling chip tables. Its resort provides various non-gaming facilities, including approximately 1,600 luxury hotel rooms; food and beverage outlets; figure-8 Ferris wheel; a Batman flying theater ride; a night club and karaoke; a 5,000-seat live performance arena; and approximately 25,000 square meters of complementary retail space.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Studio City International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Studio City International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.