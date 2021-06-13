Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $268.18.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SYK shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $265.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $255.79. The stock had a trading volume of 724,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057,754. Stryker has a 1 year low of $171.75 and a 1 year high of $268.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $255.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $96.37 billion, a PE ratio of 69.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.96.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). Stryker had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.92%.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $27,572,883.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Liberty Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Stryker by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,319 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,008 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Stryker by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 203,242 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $49,802,000 after acquiring an additional 14,117 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in Stryker by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 27,777 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,801,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Stryker by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,748 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,810,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

