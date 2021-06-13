StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) Declares Dividend of $0.38

StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) declared a dividend on Friday, June 11th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share by the investment management company on Monday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th.

StoneCastle Financial stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.04. The company had a trading volume of 3,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,783. The stock has a market cap of $144.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.74. StoneCastle Financial has a 52 week low of $14.62 and a 52 week high of $22.38.

StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The investment management company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.13 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Praag Michael Van acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.85 per share, with a total value of $99,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders acquired a total of 11,100 shares of company stock valued at $220,311 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About StoneCastle Financial

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies.

