Stelco Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:STZHF) Receives $45.25 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Stelco Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:STZHF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.25.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Stelco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Stelco from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Stelco from $34.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Stelco in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Stelco from C$44.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS STZHF traded up $0.73 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.48. The company had a trading volume of 407 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,885. Stelco has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $31.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.90.

Stelco Holdings Inc produces and sells various steel products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides flat-rolled value-added steel, including coated, pre-painted, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled steel products, as well as pig iron and metallurgical coke. It sells its products to customers in the appliance, automotive, energy, construction, pipe, and tube industries, as well as to various steel service centers.

