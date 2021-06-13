Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Holdings Lifted by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 620 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in STLD. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 143.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,560,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $352,496,000 after buying an additional 5,625,748 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $138,378,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 366.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,228,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536,010 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,687,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,253,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,607 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 593.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 920,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,925,000 after purchasing an additional 787,344 shares during the period. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STLD opened at $65.01 on Friday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.00 and a fifty-two week high of $66.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.46.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.12. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.62%.

In related news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 71,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $4,659,206.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 955,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,125,417.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith E. Busse sold 178,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total value of $11,266,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 955,041 shares in the company, valued at $60,320,389.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 294,085 shares of company stock valued at $18,528,260 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STLD. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Steel Dynamics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price target on Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.78.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot and cold roll, and coated steel products; structural flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and other engineered round steel bars.

