State of Tennessee Treasury Department Raises Holdings in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,606 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.07% of Meta Financial Group worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,876 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Meta Financial Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,193 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 11,580 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Meta Financial Group by 220.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 17,927 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Glen William Herrick sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total transaction of $2,211,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 124,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,098,925.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CASH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Meta Financial Group from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Meta Financial Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.80.

NASDAQ:CASH opened at $51.77 on Friday. Meta Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.33 and a 52 week high of $54.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.27. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 22.55%. The firm had revenue of $187.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.81 million. Equities analysts expect that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.23%.

Meta Financial Group Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset based lending, factoring, lease financing, insurance premium financing, warehouse financing, and healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

