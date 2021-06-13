State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $995,000 Position in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department cut its holdings in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 387 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in American States Water were worth $995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of American States Water by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 12,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in American States Water in the first quarter valued at approximately $282,000. First National Corp MA ADV increased its position in shares of American States Water by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 34,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of American States Water by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,266,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $473,900,000 after purchasing an additional 210,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of American States Water by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 86,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.50% of the company’s stock.

AWR opened at $82.45 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.18. American States Water has a 1-year low of $69.25 and a 1-year high of $83.31. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 32.85 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $117.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.00 million. American States Water had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts predict that American States Water will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.51%.

Several analysts have issued reports on AWR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American States Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of American States Water from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

