State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $1.09 Million Holdings in Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) by 60.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.05% of Park National worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Park National in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Park National in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its holdings in Park National by 390.0% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Park National by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Park National in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Park National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

NYSEAMERICAN PRK opened at $124.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Park National Co. has a 12 month low of $64.53 and a 12 month high of $141.96.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.62. Park National had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 30.20%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Park National Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Park National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.44%.

About Park National

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. It offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

