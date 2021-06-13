State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $1.05 Million Stock Position in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lowered its position in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,458 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 731 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Raven Industries were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RAVN. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raven Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Raven Industries by 50.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Raven Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Raven Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Raven Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ RAVN opened at $43.47 on Friday. Raven Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.45 and a 1 year high of $47.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.53.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The conglomerate reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.12. Raven Industries had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 9.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raven Industries, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RAVN shares. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Raven Industries from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Raven Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Raven Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Raven Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geo-membrane, construction, aerospace and defense, and commercial lighter-than-air markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar.

