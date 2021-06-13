State of Tennessee Treasury Department Grows Stock Position in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,340 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.08% of Zumiez worth $915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Zumiez by 404.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 888 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Zumiez during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Zumiez by 7,631.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,237 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Zumiez in the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zumiez in the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Zumiez news, Director Matthew L. Hyde sold 22,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.47, for a total transaction of $988,681.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,747 shares in the company, valued at $641,052.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher Codington Work sold 2,698 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total value of $121,976.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 263,461 shares of company stock valued at $12,229,794 in the last ninety days. 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ZUMZ opened at $46.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.47. Zumiez Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.88 and a twelve month high of $50.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.78.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.99. Zumiez had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $279.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.84) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 102.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Zumiez Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ZUMZ shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Zumiez from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Zumiez from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.25.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of March 6, 2021, the company operated 722 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 54 stores in Europe, and 14 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

