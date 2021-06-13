State of Tennessee Treasury Department Cuts Stock Position in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its position in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) by 16.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,943 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.08% of Standex International worth $971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Standex International in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Standex International during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Standex International by 25.7% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Standex International in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Standex International by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Standex International alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on SXI. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $113.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of Standex International in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Standex International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

SXI stock opened at $96.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.66. Standex International Co. has a 12-month low of $50.96 and a 12-month high of $108.17.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $172.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.65 million. Standex International had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 3.93%. Standex International’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Standex International Co. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.51%.

About Standex International

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Standex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.