State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 570 Shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,595 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.06% of Encore Wire worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WIRE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Encore Wire by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,349,228 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $224,833,000 after purchasing an additional 165,638 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Encore Wire in the 4th quarter worth about $20,523,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Encore Wire by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 242,115 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $14,665,000 after buying an additional 3,184 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Encore Wire by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 240,126 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $14,544,000 after buying an additional 84,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Encore Wire by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 229,652 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $13,911,000 after acquiring an additional 4,438 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WIRE shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Encore Wire from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 1st.

Shares of WIRE stock opened at $82.34 on Friday. Encore Wire Co. has a 12 month low of $45.19 and a 12 month high of $84.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.02.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $1.11. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $444.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.57 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Encore Wire Co. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is presently 2.17%.

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

