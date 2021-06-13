State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 4,170 Shares of Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 55,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,170 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Mack-Cali Realty were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLI. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Mack-Cali Realty by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in Mack-Cali Realty by 35.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Mack-Cali Realty by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Mack-Cali Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 16,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CLI opened at $17.93 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -105.47 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Mack-Cali Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $10.35 and a 52-week high of $17.94.

In related news, Director A. Akiva Katz bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.46 per share, with a total value of $3,292,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,971.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In the last quarter, insiders acquired 665,963 shares of company stock worth $10,592,836. Insiders own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CLI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Mack-Cali Realty from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mack-Cali Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

Mack-Cali Realty Company Profile

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout New Jersey. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

