State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 13,680 Shares of iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) by 23.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,680 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.06% of iStar worth $790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAR. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in iStar during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of iStar in the fourth quarter valued at about $149,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of iStar in the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in iStar in the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iStar during the 1st quarter worth about $253,000. Institutional investors own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on STAR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iStar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price target on iStar from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

STAR stock opened at $18.38 on Friday. iStar Inc. has a one year low of $11.10 and a one year high of $18.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.13 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.88.

iStar (NYSE:STAR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.46. iStar had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that iStar Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.125 dividend. This is a boost from iStar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. iStar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -57.47%.

iStar Inc (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform.

