State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) by 24.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,586 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in The ODP were worth $894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in The ODP during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The ODP during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of The ODP by 37.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in The ODP by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in The ODP by 86,320.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,321 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares during the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ODP opened at $50.07 on Friday. The ODP Co. has a 1 year low of $17.86 and a 1 year high of $51.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. The ODP had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a positive return on equity of 10.39%. The ODP’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The ODP Co. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The ODP announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to buy up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other The ODP news, EVP Stephen M. Mohan sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total transaction of $244,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,724 shares in the company, valued at $1,543,481.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kevin Moffitt sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total transaction of $497,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,708,584.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 49,613 shares of company stock valued at $2,112,894. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The ODP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group upgraded The ODP from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in three divisions: Business Solutions, Retail, and CompuCom. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.

