State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its position in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,280 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Coeur Mining were worth $933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Coeur Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,673,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,984,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $258,592,000 after buying an additional 1,219,458 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 366.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,422,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,724,000 after buying an additional 1,117,543 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Coeur Mining by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,019,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Coeur Mining by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,473,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $202,936,000 after acquiring an additional 993,070 shares during the last quarter. 63.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Coeur Mining stock opened at $10.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 67.07 and a beta of 1.85. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.33 and a twelve month high of $12.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.70.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Coeur Mining had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $202.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.55 million. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CDE shares. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coeur Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Coeur Mining from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Coeur Mining from $10.00 to $12.70 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Noble Financial restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.53.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and sells precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 17,044 net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 98,834 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

