State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $812,000 Holdings in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) by 20.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,360 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Core-Mark were worth $812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CORE. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Core-Mark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $690,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,262,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,076,000 after buying an additional 4,448 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Core-Mark by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 52,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 13,485 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 118.9% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 27,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 15,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Core-Mark by 45.7% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. 90.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CORE opened at $47.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.68. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.30 and a fifty-two week high of $47.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Core-Mark had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 0.40%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Core-Mark’s payout ratio is 27.51%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Core-Mark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Core-Mark from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Core-Mark from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Core-Mark has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Core-Mark Profile

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc distributes packaged consumer products to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including candies, snacks, groceries, and beverages; fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

