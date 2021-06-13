State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $768,000 Holdings in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its stake in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Middlesex Water were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Middlesex Water by 110.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 68,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Middlesex Water by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

MSEX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Middlesex Water in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Boenning Scattergood cut Middlesex Water from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

In other news, Director Walter G. Reinhard sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.17, for a total value of $25,851.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Dennis W. Doll sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

MSEX opened at $86.90 on Friday. Middlesex Water has a 1-year low of $59.60 and a 1-year high of $88.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 40.80 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.51.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.07). Middlesex Water had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $32.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Middlesex Water will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Middlesex Water’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

