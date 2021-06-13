State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Boosts Stock Holdings in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Visteon were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Visteon during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Wealthquest Corp purchased a new position in Visteon in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Visteon in the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Visteon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visteon by 4.4% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Visteon in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Visteon in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Visteon in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Visteon from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Visteon in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.00.

In other Visteon news, SVP Robert R. Vallance sold 4,916 shares of Visteon stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.80, for a total value of $647,928.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,564,597.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Visteon stock opened at $127.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Visteon Co. has a 1 year low of $63.67 and a 1 year high of $147.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -605.05 and a beta of 2.04.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.23. Visteon had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $746.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.65 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Visteon Co. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, dual view, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, light effects, and dual displays; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence based voice assistant.

