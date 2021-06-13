Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,809 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.08% of Stantec worth $3,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Stantec in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stantec during the 4th quarter worth about $4,024,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Stantec by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 841,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,413,000 after acquiring an additional 323,613 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Stantec by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 30,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares during the period. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its position in Stantec by 149.1% during the fourth quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,131,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,677,000 after purchasing an additional 677,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STN opened at $45.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 36.92 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Stantec Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.10 and a 52 week high of $47.56.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $674.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.17 million. Stantec had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 3.95%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stantec Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.1346 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. This is an increase from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.08%.

STN has been the subject of several research reports. ATB Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Stantec in a research note on Friday, February 26th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Stantec from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Desjardins raised their price objective on Stantec from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Atb Cap Markets lowered Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Stantec from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.38.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

