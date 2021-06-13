Staffline Group (LON:STAF) Earns Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Staffline Group (LON:STAF) in a report published on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 90 ($1.18) price target on the stock.
Shares of STAF opened at GBX 65 ($0.85) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £44.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 260.90, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Staffline Group has a one year low of GBX 23.24 ($0.30) and a one year high of GBX 82.38 ($1.08). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 66.66.
Staffline Group Company Profile
