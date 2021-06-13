Staffline Group (LON:STAF) Earns Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Staffline Group (LON:STAF) in a report published on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 90 ($1.18) price target on the stock.

Shares of STAF opened at GBX 65 ($0.85) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £44.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 260.90, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Staffline Group has a one year low of GBX 23.24 ($0.30) and a one year high of GBX 82.38 ($1.08). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 66.66.

Get Staffline Group alerts:

Staffline Group Company Profile

Staffline Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment and outsourced human resource services, and skills training and probationary services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Recruitment GB, Recruitment Ireland, and PeoplePlus. It provides labour solutions to the agriculture, drinks, food processing, manufacturing, e-retail, driving, and logistics sectors.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Staffline Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Staffline Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.