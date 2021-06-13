Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) Trading Down 4.2%

Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB) shares fell 4.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.59 and last traded at $11.63. 50,295 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 55,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.14.

A number of research firms recently commented on SPRB. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Spruce Biosciences from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

Get Spruce Biosciences alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.98. The firm has a market cap of $271.33 million and a PE ratio of -2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 22.13, a current ratio of 22.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42). Research analysts expect that Spruce Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Camilla V. Simpson sold 14,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total value of $226,686.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,686.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo sold 475,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total value of $6,602,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,514,336 shares in the company, valued at $62,749,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 489,379 shares of company stock worth $6,834,293. Company insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

Spruce Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPRB)

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH).

Featured Article: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Spruce Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spruce Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.