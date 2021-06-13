Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $86.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.21% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Sprout Social Inc. offers social media listening and analytics, social management, customer care and advocacy solutions to brands and agencies. It operates social media networks, including Twitter, Facebook, Pinterest, Instagram and LinkedIn. Sprout Social Inc. is headquartered in Chicago. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SPT. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Sprout Social from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. KeyCorp began coverage on Sprout Social in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Sprout Social from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Sprout Social in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Sprout Social from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.60.

Sprout Social stock opened at $78.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.62. Sprout Social has a 12 month low of $24.55 and a 12 month high of $82.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -150.06 and a beta of 1.01.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $40.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.73 million. Sprout Social’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sprout Social will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sprout Social news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.73, for a total value of $302,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 54,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.27, for a total value of $3,200,580.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 219,297 shares of company stock valued at $13,805,666. 14.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Sprout Social in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Sprout Social in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Sprout Social in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sprout Social in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the first quarter worth about $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

