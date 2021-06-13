Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Shares Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $1,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sprout Social during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Sprout Social by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 60,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 4,022 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in Sprout Social by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 35,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 5,023 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Sprout Social by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 3,757 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total transaction of $80,284.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $1,032,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 219,297 shares of company stock valued at $13,805,666. 14.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SPT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $53.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.60.

SPT stock opened at $78.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of -150.06 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.62. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.55 and a 52 week high of $82.47.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $40.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.73 million. Sprout Social’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

