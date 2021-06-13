Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirty-three research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $314.33.

SPOT has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Spotify Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Spotify Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 100.0% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the first quarter worth $43,000. 61.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPOT traded down $3.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $243.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,576,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,601,896. Spotify Technology has a fifty-two week low of $177.27 and a fifty-two week high of $387.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.96 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $252.30.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.31. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a negative return on equity of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

