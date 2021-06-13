Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 429,800 shares, a decline of 52.7% from the May 13th total of 908,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,500,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Sphere 3D in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Sphere 3D in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Sphere 3D in the fourth quarter worth $151,000. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ANY stock opened at $2.68 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.88. Sphere 3D has a 1 year low of $1.23 and a 1 year high of $5.55. The company has a market cap of $36.05 million, a PE ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 2.01.

Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter.

About Sphere 3D

Sphere 3D Corp. provides data management, and desktop and application virtualization solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It enables organizations to deploy a combination of public, private, or hybrid cloud strategies through containerized applications, virtual desktops, virtual storage, and physical hyper-converged platforms.

