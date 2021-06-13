Spectiv Reaches Market Cap of $30,342.61 (SIG)

Spectiv (CURRENCY:SIG) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 12th. Spectiv has a market cap of $30,342.61 and $18.00 worth of Spectiv was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Spectiv has traded down 10.5% against the dollar. One Spectiv coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002860 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.03 or 0.00060141 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003905 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00022327 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002863 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $274.06 or 0.00783928 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,892.75 or 0.08274355 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.33 or 0.00086761 BTC.

About Spectiv

Spectiv (CRYPTO:SIG) is a coin. Spectiv’s total supply is 378,851,756 coins and its circulating supply is 220,972,801 coins. Spectiv’s official website is www.spectiv.io . The Reddit community for Spectiv is /r/Spectiv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectiv’s official Twitter account is @spectivvr and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Signal is an advertising marketplace based on the Ethereum blockchain. On the Signal Marketplace advertisers can list their offerings to a network of attention influencers. Once an offering is listed, attention influencers are able to generate a personalized affiliate link that directs to the advertiser's offering. The Signal token (SIG) is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used to reward the influencers every time this attention influencer drives a click or sale through their unique link. “

Spectiv Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectiv directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectiv should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spectiv using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

