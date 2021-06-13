SparksPay (SPK) Price Hits $0.0027 on Exchanges

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 13th. One SparksPay coin can currently be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SparksPay has a total market cap of $26,591.82 and $3.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SparksPay has traded down 24.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000072 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 38.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001306 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 26.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000145 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About SparksPay

SparksPay (SPK) is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 11,081,943 coins and its circulating supply is 9,982,446 coins. The official website for SparksPay is sparkspay.io . The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SparksPay is medium.com/sparkspay

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

SparksPay Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparksPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SparksPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

