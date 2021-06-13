SparkPoint Fuel Hits Market Capitalization of $2.28 Million (SFUEL)

SparkPoint Fuel (CURRENCY:SFUEL) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. Over the last week, SparkPoint Fuel has traded down 13.4% against the U.S. dollar. One SparkPoint Fuel coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0804 or 0.00000213 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SparkPoint Fuel has a market capitalization of $2.28 million and $359,721.00 worth of SparkPoint Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002651 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002286 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.35 or 0.00056542 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.17 or 0.00167283 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.62 or 0.00189670 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $438.09 or 0.01160171 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,703.92 or 0.99850289 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SparkPoint Fuel Profile

SparkPoint Fuel’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,373,956 coins. The Reddit community for SparkPoint Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/sparkpoint . SparkPoint Fuel’s official Twitter account is @SparkDeFi

SparkPoint Fuel Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparkPoint Fuel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SparkPoint Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

