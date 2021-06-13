Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $83.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 16.38% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Sonova Holding AG is a manufacturer of hearing care solutions. The company’s operating business brands consists of Phonak, Unitron, Advanced Bionics and AudioNova. Its product portfolio consists of hearing instruments and cochlear implants to wireless communication solutions. Sonova Holding AG is headquartered in Stäfa, Switzerland. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SONVY. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonova in a research note on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sonova from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sonova in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sonova in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sonova from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

SONVY opened at $71.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.57. Sonova has a fifty-two week low of $39.63 and a fifty-two week high of $72.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.31. The stock has a market cap of $22.96 billion, a PE ratio of 42.96 and a beta of 0.74.

Sonova Holding AG designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes hearing systems for adults and children with hearing impairment. It operates through two segments, Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants segments. The company offers wireless communication products, rechargeable hearing aids, and professional audiological care services.

