Solvay SA (OTCMKTS:SOLVY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Solvay SA (OTCMKTS:SOLVY) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SOLVY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Solvay in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Solvay in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Solvay in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Solvay in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Solvay in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Get Solvay alerts:

SOLVY stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.86. The stock had a trading volume of 432 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,057. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.23. Solvay has a 52-week low of $7.64 and a 52-week high of $14.23.

Solvay SA operates as an advanced materials and specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Materials, Chemicals, Solutions, and Corporate & Business Services. The Materials segment offers specialty polymers, including aromatic polymers, high barrier polymers, and fluoropolymers for the electronics, automotive, aircraft, and healthcare industries; and composite materials for civil and military aircraft manufacturers, as well as various industrial markets.

Further Reading: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Solvay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solvay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.