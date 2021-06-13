SNS Financial Group LLC Takes $218,000 Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

SNS Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MO. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 7.6% in the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 13,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Heritage Trust Co raised its position in Altria Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 81,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,291,000 after buying an additional 3,655 shares during the period. Finally, South State CORP. grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 8.4% during the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 29,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. 60.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

In other Altria Group news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.59 per share, with a total value of $99,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

MO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.10.

Shares of MO stock opened at $49.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.80. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.83 and a 1 year high of $52.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.61.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 215.81% and a net margin of 16.80%. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 78.90%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.