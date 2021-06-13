Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

SNMRF has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Snam in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Snam in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Snam in a research note on Friday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Snam from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Snam in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company.

Get Snam alerts:

SNMRF opened at $5.79 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.78. Snam has a 52-week low of $4.70 and a 52-week high of $6.09.

Snam S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation and integrated management of natural gas infrastructure in Italy. The company operates through three segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Regasification, and Natural Gas Storage. It provides natural gas transportation and dispatching services with approximately 32,600 kilometers of high-and medium-pressure gas pipelines; and owns and manages LNG regasification plants.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Receive News & Ratings for Snam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.