Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Short Interest Update

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 95.8% from the May 13th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Smurfit Kappa Group has a 52-week low of $30.15 and a 52-week high of $55.04.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SMFKY. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Smurfit Kappa Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates in two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, ecommerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

