Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.75.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SNN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Commerzbank cut Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Smith & Nephew from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Smith & Nephew from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNN. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Smith & Nephew during the 1st quarter worth about $362,000. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 10,008 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew during the first quarter worth approximately $5,365,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Smith & Nephew in the 1st quarter worth $354,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 34,270 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 15,339 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SNN traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.87. 352,926 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 936,730. Smith & Nephew has a 52 week low of $34.29 and a 52 week high of $46.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.86.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

