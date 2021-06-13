Smartshare Price Reaches $0.0002 on Exchanges (SSP)

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 13th. One Smartshare coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Smartshare has traded up 0.5% against the dollar. Smartshare has a market cap of $802,373.08 and approximately $49,359.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Smartshare Profile

Smartshare is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. The official website for Smartshare is smartshare.vip/# . Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Smartshare

